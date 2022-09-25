SRK flaunts his abs in new shirtless photo; Gauri has a funny reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of himself on his social media account and well, we just can't keep our eyes off!

SRK posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, "Tum hoti toh kaisa hota....Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota..Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

As soon as he uploaded the photo of his ripped body, his fans couldn't help but flood his comment section with love and appreciation. But one special comment came from his wife Gauri Khan who wrote, "Oh God! Now he's talking to his shirts also.....!!!"

Actor Richa Chadha, who is soon going to marry Ali Fazal, wrote a funny comment. She wrote, "Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai... ehtiyat baratna hoga".

Tiger Shroff took inspiration from SRK and wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend"





Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the motion posters and a short teaser of the film, which increased the excitement among the fans.

"I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look at the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them. I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases," he added.

'Pathaan' marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

