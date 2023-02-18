SRK gets shoutout from international stunt coordinator Casey O'Neill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a power-packed comeback on the big screen with 'Pathaan'.

The film released on January 25 and is still running successfully in theatres.

Emmy award-nominated Casey O'Neill, who planned and executed some of the breath-taking, adrenaline-pumping action sequences in Pathaan', has heaped praises on SRK, drawing similarities between him and Tom Cruise.

Casey said,"They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same."

He added, "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver Pathaan as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many and exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before."



He described SRK as an "exceptional athlete and performer."

"SRK can adapt into many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen. He is a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew," Casey said.

Casey has also worked in planning the Lake Baikal (Siberian frozen lake) sequence in Pathaan.

He revealed, "In collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, we came up with an exciting chase on the snow and ice taking into consideration the vast beauty Siberia has to offer. This showed up in such dramatic fashion and really made the action of that scene look like no other. The deep blue ice was an exceptional backdrop for the chase on Lake Baikal which was an adventure in itself shooting in the elements on a tight schedule before the ice melted."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)

