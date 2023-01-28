SRK gives cheeky reply to fan asking why he didn't promote 'Pathaan', says "Sher interview nahi karte"

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him about the success of his latest blockbuster 'Pathaan' without any domestic promotions.

Shah Rukh organised an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one social media user asked, "#AskSRK @iamsrk without any domestic promotion, no pre release interaction ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection."

Replying to this SRK, who is known for his witty and hilarious responses, said, "Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan."

Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan https://t.co/ORPf0LkKh9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023



Shah Rukh had done little to no promotions during the weeks leading up to the release of 'Pathaan'. The actor mostly promoted the film on social media through these Ask SRK sessions and continues to do so. The grandest promotion of the film was when its trailer was launched by the superstar at the Burj Khalifa.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. (ANI)