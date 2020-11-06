SRK-Kajol's DDLJ to return in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre today

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): As the theatres reopened in Maharashtra after almost eight months of being shut following the COVID-19 outbreak, the fans will be able to witness SRK-Kajol's iconic chemistry on the big screen again as DDLJ is all set to return to the cinema halls.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Aditya Chopra directorial will start playing at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre from Friday.

"#DDLJ BACK IN CINEMAS... As theatres reopen in #Maharashtra, #AdityaChopra's iconic film #DDLJ - starring #SRK and #Kajol - will start playing at #MarathaMandir [#Mumbai] *again* from TODAY," tweeted Adarsh.



"The longest-running and one of the most successful #Hindi films of all time," his tweet further read.

Mumbai's Maratha Mandir cinemas had run the iconic film for over 20 years after its release in 1995.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' team last month celebrated 25 years of the release of the film. (ANI)

