SRK-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' to have a wider release on Valentine's Day!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'(DDLJ) will have a Pan-India release across India, Yash Raj Films confirms.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since it's historic release. We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, throughout the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can, again and again, watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!"

According to Yashraj Films, DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.



'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', a 1995 romantic blockbuster, is the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. It is one of the biggest IP's emerging from the Indian film industry. 'DDLJ' has shaped pop culture for India and Indians over the generations

Now, audiences have the option to watch SRK as both Raj and Pathaan in theatres during this Valentine's Day week.

Rohan said, "YRF and SRK are not only synonymous with delivering Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters but also for collaborating on films which have redefined the Indian film industry and have had a lasting cultural impact"

He added, "It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations and 25 years later, 'Pathaan' has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

"We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch 'DDLJ' and 'Pathaan', which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India's biggest cinematic IP's including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF's Spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during Valentine's week," Rohan concluded. (ANI)

