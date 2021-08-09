SRK, Kareena, Karisma, Kjo all in one frame

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], August 9 (ANI): Despite their hectic schedules, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among others, managed to come together under one roof at a house party on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a picture, wherein we can see our favourite celebrities sharing smiles with each other. SRK's wife Gauri Khan, ace designer Manish Malhotra, diva Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora were also present at the dinner.



"A perfect Sunday evening.#loveandlaughter," Karisma captioned the post.

Manish, too, shared the glimpse of the get-together party on his social media.



"That Perfect Sunday Night," he wrote alongside the image which was earlier posted by Karisma.

Fans became excited to see the stars in one frame.

"Amazing. SRK caught the attention," a social media user commented.

"King Khan. I am so happy to see all of them together, especially Shah Rukh and Kareena," another one replied.

SRK's presence was undoubtedly the cherry on top.

Karan also took to his Instagram handle to share the picture and wrote: "This is us."

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer and owner Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla , too, joined the Bollywood bigwigs for Sunday get-together. (ANI)

