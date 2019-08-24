Shah Rukh Khan and Ashish Shelar
Shah Rukh Khan and Ashish Shelar

SRK launches heritage postal stamp of Bandra station

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan launched heritage postal stamp of Bandra station on the completion of 150 years of the railway station.
Ashish Shelar, minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra was also present at the Bandra station.
During the event, King Khan shared his fetish of writing letters.
"I think there is certain romanticism about writing letters. I have romanced many girls on the railway station, but I had never been to this station, so I am very happy to be here. Now, that I have seen this station, I will come back," said the Megastar.
In the end, the 53-year-old actor urged the audience present at the spot to use the postal stamps instead of online texting. (ANI)

