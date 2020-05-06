SRK moved by Paolo Coelho's appreciation of 'Kamyaab'

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Paulo Coelho, who is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist', on Wednesday, praised Shah Rukh Khan's home production flick 'Kamyaab.'

Coelho took to Twitter and shared the poster of the comedy-drama and wrote, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labelled as "comedy", is, in fact, the tragedy of Art."



SRK replied to the tweet by Coelho and said that was moved that the novelist liked the movie.

He tweeted, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEntAm so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."



'Kaamyaab' revolves around the struggle of character actors in the Indian film industry.

The film produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick was released across the country on March 6. (ANI)

