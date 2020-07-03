SRK pays tribute to his 'first genuine teacher in industry' Saroj Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], July 3 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday mourned the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and paid tribute to his "first genuine teacher in the film industry."

The 54-year-old star put out a post on Twitter remembering the ace choreographer. He noted, "My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the 'dip' for film dancing."

The 'Ra One' star said that she was the most loving and caring personality he has ever met. He added, "One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul."



Concluding the note, Shah Rukh thanked the late choreographer, saying, "Thank u for looking after me."

The 'Dilwale' star has worked with Saroj Khan in a couple of films, among which the song 'Baazigar O Baazigar' from Shah Rukh's 1993 film 'Baazigar' went viral

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

