SRK reads AbRam 'scary' stories on his 7th birthday

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam turned 7 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday listening to 'scary' stories from his father.

Superstar's wife and film producer Gauri Khan treated all the SRK fans with a video of the father-son duo reading out AbRam's favourite book on his birthday.

In the video Khan is seen reading for his son while the little one is seen listening to his father with all his concentration.

"Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," Gauri Khan captioned the post.

Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also celebrated her 20th birthday on May 22.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor is father to three children - daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. (ANI)

