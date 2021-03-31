SRK says 'announcements are for airports, railway stations' when asked about his next film

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies and eccentric sense of humour, had the most priceless response to a fan who questioned him about his upcoming outing 'Pathan'.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his much-awaited 'AskSRK' session for fans on Wednesday. 'AskSRK' Twitter session is something that Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly wait for, and the reason is his witty and savage replies to the complicated questions.

Taking to his Twitter, the 'Dilwale' star wrote, "Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!"



One of the fans asked him about his upcoming movie release and wrote, "#AskSRK any any any hint or glimpse of your next movie we are sooooo soooo despite !!!!!"

To which, SRK responded saying, "Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don't worry!"





When another fan asked him the same question, SRK replied, "Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!!."

The 'Baazigar' actor turned chucklesome when one more fan tweeted to ask him about the announcement of his next flick.

King Khan replied, "Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai."



Earlier, in the month of February, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that SRK's much-anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.



After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films.

However, the production company didn't announce the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' is grabbing many eyeballs as it will also feature Deepika Padukone and an extended cameo of Salman Khan. (ANI)

