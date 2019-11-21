SRK sends 'love' to acid attack survivor Anupama on her marriage

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): While he enjoys immense popularity as the king of hearts, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a true gentleman who leaves no efforts in making someone's day!

King Khan on Wednesday night proved the same when he sent warm wishes and "love" to a very special newly married couple - Anupama and Jagdeep Singh.

Anupama, who is an acid attack survivor tied the knot with Jagdeep under the aegis of the actor's non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation, following which he congratulated the couple.

"Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union," tweeted SRK.



Apart from this, he is also bringing to light a number of stories through TEDTalks India, the show he hosts.

The 54-year old, on the work front, was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Most recently, he made an appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' where he opened up about some of the personal stories of his life. He also revealed that he is learning to cook Italian for his kids so as to get to spend more time with them.

The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. (ANI)

