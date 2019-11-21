SRK with acid attack survivor Anupama
SRK with acid attack survivor Anupama

SRK sends 'love' to acid attack survivor Anupama on her marriage

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): While he enjoys immense popularity as the king of hearts, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a true gentleman who leaves no efforts in making someone's day!
King Khan on Wednesday night proved the same when he sent warm wishes and "love" to a very special newly married couple - Anupama and Jagdeep Singh.
Anupama, who is an acid attack survivor tied the knot with Jagdeep under the aegis of the actor's non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation, following which he congratulated the couple.
"Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union," tweeted SRK.

Apart from this, he is also bringing to light a number of stories through TEDTalks India, the show he hosts.
The 54-year old, on the work front, was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Most recently, he made an appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' where he opened up about some of the personal stories of his life. He also revealed that he is learning to cook Italian for his kids so as to get to spend more time with them.
The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan feels ' honoured' on completing his Bollywood...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated Dada Saheb Phalke Award retrospective at the International Film Festival of India and exuded joy on turning 50 in the industry at a time when the festival is also in its golden jubilee edition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Shahid Kapoor gives sneak-peak of practice session for 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who has started preparing for his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey,' shared a video on social media while learning the intricacies of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:49 IST

Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has revealed that she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Biwi No 1' and revealed how the star inspired her for her part in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:28 IST

Halle Berry updates fans after injury on sets of 'Bruised'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Halle Berry, who recently got injured during a shoot, updated fans about her condition via social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:39 IST

Here's why Ariana Grande demanded an ambulance on standby at...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande is on cloud nine at the moment as she has been nominated for five awards this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:27 IST

Robert Pattinson recalls how 'Twilight,' 'Harry Potter' helped...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson opened up about how his earlier roles in films like 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' have created an impact on his recent role as the caped crusader in 'The Batman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:41 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy to host...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez, actors Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy are set to host episodes of 'Saturday Night Live' in December.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:15 IST

Ariana Grande praises Bernie Sanders after he attends her concert

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande thanked American politician, Sen. Bernie Sanders, for attending one of her concerts on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers on bagging Grammy...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): As Jonas Brothers received the official nomination for Grammys 2020 on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Festivals like IFFI are very important: Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who attended 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with his wife actor Mara Lane here on Wednesday, talked about the significance and scope of film festivals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:48 IST

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya groove on recreated version of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday dropped the new party number 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' from her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', also starring-Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:31 IST

MNS supports Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is supporting the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', a film based on the life of a legendary military leader in the Maratha empire -- Tanaji Malusare.

Read More
iocl