SRK urges people to donate for stray, abandoned animals during lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged people to donate for stray and abandoned animals which are going hungry due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

The superstar took to Twitter and wrote, "As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindiavia http://amtmindia.org/donate/"



The 'My Name is Khan' actor has also come forward to help in the battle against coronavirus by contributing 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers in the state.

Moreover, Khan along with his group of companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of positive cases of coronavirus reached 13,387, of which 11,201 are active cases. 3,205 cases have been reported from Maharashtra. (ANI)

