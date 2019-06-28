Suhana Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram
SRK's daughter Suhana graduates with award for 'exceptional contribution to drama'

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:46 IST

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and Gauri couldn't be more proud!
The doting mother posted an adorable click and video from the ceremony at Suhana's college on her Instagram account.
Gauri shared a stunning picture of Suhana, who looks beautiful dressed in a pastel coloured shirt, Suhana rounded off her look with a fresh face of makeup, a dash of lip gloss and kept her hair open. The photo is from the lunch date from Suhana's college.
"Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation," she captioned the post.The proud mother also shared a video in which Suhana is seen receiving the Russel cup for her exceptional contribution to drama.
"The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama," Gauri wrote sharing her excitement over her daughter's achievement.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. ??

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 28, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a comment on Gauri's post. He wrote, "So proud" along with a string of heart emojis. Suhana's friend Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Congratulations !!! That's amazing !!! @suhanakhan2 @gaurikhan".
Suhana happens to be one of the most popular star kids of B-town. She rose to fame when she appeared on the cover of the Vogue magazine.
Gauri is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and her fans can never get enough of them.
Around New Year, Gauri had treated her Insta family with a perfect family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned the sweet snap.
Recently, AbRam stole all the limelight while accompanying his parents heading to vote during Lok Sabha Elections 2019, held in Mumbai on Monday. SRK shared a candid click with his family and wrote, "Little one was a bit confused between 'Boating' and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference."
On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

