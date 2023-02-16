SRK's 'Deewangi deewangi' song gets 'Bigg Boss 16' tweak, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): It's been 16 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Om Shanti Om' released and the film is remembered to date. One of the most special parts of the film was its song 'Deewangi Deewangi'.

Sung by Shaan, Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghosal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rahul Saxena, the catchy track featured the who's who of Bollywood.

From Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sanjay Dutt to Vidya Balan, Rekha, Rani Mukeji, Karisma Kapoor, several Bollywood stars marked their special appearance in the blockbuster track. And now the particular song has got "Bigg Boss" tweak. If you can't believe it then right away check 'Om Shanti Om' director Farah Khan's Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)



On Thursday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a video from her party which she hosted especially for 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants.

In the clip, 'BB 16' contestants MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen grooving to 'Deewangi Deewangi' track.

We can also spot Sania Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Patalekhaa and Arbaaz Khan in the clip.

"When the stars of my favourite show come home..along with sm of my closest friends.. its Deewangi deewangi #besttimes #biggboss16 @aslisajidkhan all for u thank uuuu," Farah captioned the clip.

'Bigg Boss 16' saw MC stan lifting the trophy. . Along with the winner's trophy, he received a car and prize money totalling Rs 31.80 lakh.

This season's top five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. (ANI)