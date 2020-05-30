SRK's KKR launches initiatives for cyclone Amphan relief work

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Friday, issued a statement extending help to those affected by the cyclone Amphan.

KKR along with Meer Foundation has set out to help the people who have been affected due to the havoc wreaked by the deadly cyclone in West Bengal.



Taking to Twitter, Khan listed down the initiatives taken by the franchise, that includes:

- contribution committed to the West Bengal CM's Relief Fund

- KKR Sahayata Vahan to distribute essential ration and hygiene items across severely affected regions.

- Provide help in rebuilding homes and lives of acid attack survivours

- Pledge to replant 5000 saplings under KKR Plant A 6 initiative.

The 54-year-old actor alongside wrote, "Kolkata is more than just a city to me..it's an emotion. In Kolkata, I have found friendship, I have found love, I have found joy...But beyond everything, what I have learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork."

"Today, as we face these turbulent times, my experience and learnings teach me there is strength in standing together as steam- united and brave. To Fight Together and Win!," Khan added.

'To that end, Kolkata Knight Riders extends its support to the victims of Amphan....and look forward to overcoming all obstacles together," the 'Dilwale' actor concluded.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20, killing more than 100 and leaving thousands affected. (ANI)

