SRK's 'Pathaan' enters Rs 400 crore club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): There's no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan'. The film has sailed past Aamir Khan's Dangal collections and has become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 400 crore in India.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday wrote, "'PATHAAN' FASTEST TO ENTER Rs 400 CR CLUB... #Pathaan crosses the enviable Rs 400 cr mark [Nett BOC; #Hindi] in #India today [Sun]... #Pathaan: Day 12 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15 #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23#India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only."

'Pathaan' is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF's Spy Universe. Now it is eyeing the collections of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018).

The film's team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.

"Its nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days," SRK said at the event. (ANI)