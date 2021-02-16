SRK's production venture 'Darlings' starring Alia Bhatt to go on floors soon

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): After the success of the 2016 film 'Dear Zindagi', actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to reunite for another movie titled 'Darlings'. However, unlike their first movie, the duo will not be sharing screen space in the upcoming film. SRK is set to produce 'Darlings' which will feature Alia in the lead role.

The upcoming film tells the quirky story of a mother-daughter duo set against the backdrop of a middle-class family living in Mumbai. According to a source, the entire film is developed by Red Chillies and was narrated to Alia sometime back. "She loved it and instantly came on board the film," the source shared.

'Darlings' will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, who has worked as an associate director and chief assistant director on multiple films and previously written films like 'Force 2', 'Fanney Khan' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The movie is said to be a quirky story about an endearing mother-daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali, who are navigating through crazy circumstances in life.



"It's set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances," the source added.

An official announcement of the upcoming film is expected this week and according to the source, 'Darlings' will go on the floors as early as the first quarter of 2021. The source added, "In fact, the movie is gearing up for a release this year itself. The pre-production work is going on full swing, and the team is all ready to take it on floors very soon in Mumbai."

Apart from 'Darlings', SRK's team is working on multiple films on the production front, with 'Love Hostel' featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra all set to go on floors, and 'Bob Biswas' with Abhishek Bachchan in the post-production stage. The movie is gearing up for a summer 2021 opening.

There are several other subjects that are on the verge of being greenlit, including SRK's next acting stint, which is expected to go on the floors after the YRF production, 'Pathan'.

SRK is currently shooting for 'Pathan', which features him as an agent with actor Deepika Padukone joining him on the mission. Actor John Abraham hand plays the antagonist in the film. (ANI)

