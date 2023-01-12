SRK's son AbRam gives cutest reaction to Pathaan trailer, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday revealed the family response to his upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' trailer.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a user asked the 'Chak De India' actor, "Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe..?"

To which he replied, "The little one liked the jet pack sequence most....he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan"



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' finally unveiled the trailer.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue " Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."



Soon after the 'Chak De India' actor shared the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Pathan is here," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Party pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan navazi ke liye pathan to aayega goosebumps."

"Shah Rukh ka ab Vanvaas Khatam ...," a fan wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' which received massive responses from the fans.

'Pathaan' marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration after their super hit films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year. (ANI)





