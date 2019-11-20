Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody
Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody

SS Rajamouli adds new cast members to Alia, Ajay's Telugu debut 'RRR'

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut 'RRR' is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard!
Set in 1920, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia and Ajay, film critic Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter.
Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple - Mr Scott and Lady Scott. Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady - Jennifer.
The film is set to release next year on July 20 in 10 languages.
Seventy per cent of the film has already been shot and it is touted to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era. It will be based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Jr NTR will be portraying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju.
Ajay has previously worked with SS Rajamouli. Before Baahubali films, Rajamouli's 'Makkhi' was released in Hindi and Ajay and Kajol had done the narration for it.
Currently, Ajay is awaiting the release of his upcoming historical drama 'Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior' which will open next year on January 10.
Meanwhile, Alia was last seen 'Kalank'. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:26 IST

'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, producer N. Chandra felicitated...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured 'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director P.C. Sreeram and producer N. Chandra at the inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:20 IST

French actor Isabelle Huppert conferred with Lifetime...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for a 'foreign artiste' on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:56 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light lamp at inaugural ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lit up the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets new release date

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The release date of much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been postponed. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 29, this year, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

Milkha Singh turns 90, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan wishes...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who had essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh in the 2013 biographical drama, wished the latter "good health and happiness" on his birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:52 IST

Is Gigi Hadid rekindling romance with former boyfriend Zayn Malik?

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Looks like model Gigi Hadid is rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik after her brief link-up with the 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:35 IST

Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney step-out on one-month...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance with husband and art dealer Cooke Maroney in New York, on their one-month anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:54 IST

Kris Jenner speaks about daughter Kylie selling majority stake...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Kylie Jenner sold a 51 per cent stake in her cosmetics and skincare businesses to American multi-national beauty brand 'Coty' for USD 600 million, her mother Kris Jenner said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

IFFI 2019 opens today: Here's what to catch at the golden jubilee edition

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia's oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of intriguing auto and you can't...

Maharashtra [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only '101 percent 1RK' auto rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:06 IST

Mandy Moore announces first music tour after long gap

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore announced her first music tour after nearly a decade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:04 IST

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team wraps Banaras schedule!

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): The Banaras schedule of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has finally come to an end and after long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city!

Read More
iocl