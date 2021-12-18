SS Rajamouli to present 'Brahmastra' in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the much-anticipated Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The upcoming magnum opus that stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Rajamouli confirmed the news by sharing the film's poster in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.



"Glad to be presenting Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from #Brahmastra that comes after this. See you all in theatres on 09.09.2022 @BrahmastraFilm," the filmmaker tweeted.



'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026. (ANI)

