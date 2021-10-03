SS Rajamouli wishes luck to Bhuvan Bam for his new show 'Dhindora'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent best wishes to content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam for his new web show 'Dhindora'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli tweeted, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora."

On Sunday, Bhuvan also unveiled the first official poster of the show.





Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Bhuvan informed that 'Dhindora' will be out on YouTube in this month.

"Dhindora- A BB Ki Vines web series, coming this October to your YouTube screen! #Dhindora peet do #BBKiVines #bhuvanbam," he posted.

Directed by Himank Gaur, 'Dhindora' revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events. (ANI)

