SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' to re-release in theatres

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Fans of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali,' have a reason to rejoice as film theatres are all set to re-release the two installments of the franchise.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the update along with the posters of the two installments of 'Baahubali.'

"The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 - The Conclusion, re-releasing soon. #Prabhas@RanaDaggubati," Johar wrote.



As per the poster, the first installment of the film will re-release in theatres this Friday, the second installment has been slated for a release next Friday.

The epic saga 'Baahubali' was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The war drama 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was released on April 28, 2017, while 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015. (ANI)

