StandWithDeepika trends on Twitter as Deepika Padukone gets interrogated by NCB

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Fans of actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case.

Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with tweets supporting the 'Piku' actor, as #StandWithDeepika was trending on the platform the entire day.

The 34-year-old actor was on Saturday interrogated for nearly five-hours by the NCB team in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case.



Padukone and KWAN talent management agency's Karishma Prakash are being interrogated currently and they being are confronted with each other on their individual statements in the matter.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor had reached Mumbai from Goa earlier on Thursday ahead of the interrogation session.

Besides, Padukone, actor Sara Ali Khan had also reached the NCB office in Mumbai in connection with the case. (ANI)





