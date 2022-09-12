Stebin Ben and Zaheer Iqbal's new song 'Ishq Da Dariyaa' teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Singer Stebin Ben's new single 'Ishq Da Dariyaa' teaser is out. The soulful song will be out soon and people can't stop swooning over the chemistry between actors Zaheer Iqbal & Sarah Anjuli in the music video!

The music video, produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, revolves around a couple who is about to part ways. In the teaser, Zaheer asks his on-screen lover to spend an entire day with him just before she leaves. He then makes sure to make the last day special for wonderful memories. The song captures the feeling of an aching heart that's madly in love but hurting.

Check out the teaser here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiZYgLYKzpi/



Releasing on September 14, this song from Jackky Bhagnani's label is composed by Prem & Hardeep, and is directed & choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Talking about Zaheer Iqbal, he will soon be seen in the film 'Double XL' alongside his girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

He is also going to be a part of Salman Khan's film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title. (ANI)

