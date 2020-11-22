'Still have eyes only for you', Shilpa Shetty marks 11 years of togetherness with 'cookie'

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday penned down a heart-warming note for her husband as the couple celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary with an adorable picture.

The 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with her husband Raj Kundra and complimented the post with a note about the relationship she shares with him.

"No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you)," she wrote.





Shilpa further went on with the note extending her proclivity to Raj whom she referred to as her 'cookie'. "What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9," she added (with heart emoticons).

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala. The couple is now parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. (ANI)

