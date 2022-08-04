'Stree' makers Raj, DK sign multi-year deal with Netflix

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'Stree' and 'The Family Man' fame have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Under their D2R Films banner, the duo will develop and produce their upcoming projects for the streaming platform.

Sharing details about the partnership, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, “Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world.”

Raj & DK, too, expressed their excitement.

“Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces," they shared.

Also, Raj and DK have collaborated with Netflix for 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

Set in the '90s, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence through characters who navigate a world of crime. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and T J Bhanu.

A few months ago, they unveiled the first look of Dulquer and Rajkummar from the project.

Sharing the series' still on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Tayyar ho jaiye (get ready) because I’m coming to bring the fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced and directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."

Rajkummar was seen sporting longer hair and sipping a campa with the help of a straw in his first look from 'Guns and Gulaabs'. (ANI)