'Street Dancer 3D' mints Rs 41.23 over weekend

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Varun Dhawan starrer dance-drama flick 'Street Dancer 3D' has shown a good pace as it grossed a healthy total of Rs 41.23 crores over the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by Republic day holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. #India biz."



'Street Dancer 3D' has to stand strong as the coming few days would be crucial as Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will release this Friday and would certainly take away some count of screens.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.



The movie features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles along with Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

