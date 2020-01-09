Street Dancer's song 'Dua Karo' out

Mumbai [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' unveils another layer with the song Dua Karo's release.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media accounts to share snippets of the song, as she captioned her post: "Rhythm and the soul of street dancers to life! #DuaKaro, out now!"



Music composer for the number, Jigar Saraiya also shared on his Instagram handle, "Iss saal ka hamara pehla gaana aap ke liye. Aapke chahite @arijitsingh ke saath. Big respect to @iambohemia @priyasaraiyaofficial ke shabdo mein #DuaKaro, out now! (here is this year's first song from us for you..."

Varun, who will be seen playing the character of Sahej in the film can be observed to fight the woes within himself during the song. While recalling his bad deed, he vows to mend what has gone wrong through repentance and firm determination.

In the beginning, Aparshakti (Khurana) can be seen asking Varun about the wrongful lies that Varun had said earlier. There are melody, intense dance steps and dark and gloomy aura around the song which makes one keen to find out more about the plot.

There are scattered snippets from the development of the movie where the actors are seen crossing each other's path and Varun realizing his blunders.

The song has been voiced by Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar and Bohemia while composed by the duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

The Remo D'Souza directorial is all about dancers from India and Pakistan who unify against all odds for a singular cause.

The film, also starring Prabhu Deva (as Ram Prasad), Nora Fatehi (as Mia) and Aparshakti Khurana, is set to hit the screens on January 24 in 3D and 2D versions. (ANI)

