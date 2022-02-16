Subhash Ghai mourns Bappi Lahiri's death at 69

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Wednesday, mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise by penning a sweet note in remembrance of the music legend.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ghai wrote, "#i am a disco dancer # mumbai se aya mera dost n many All-time favourites of every young generation. He created a difference with his desi disco n indian melodies in hindi film music. A noble talented master is no more but his music is with us. RIP BHAPPI DA".





Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

The cremation ceremony of Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

