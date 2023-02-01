Such a kind hearted rock star: Hrithik Roshan pens sweet note for K-pop singer Jackson Wang

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): After meeting K-pop star Jackson Wang, actor Hrithik Roshan penned down a sweet note for him on Wednesday.

Hrithik took to Instagram and shared pictures from Roshan's family meeting with Wang.

A day after enthralling the audience with his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai, Wang met Roshan at his residence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoHAggfLB4S/

In one of the pictures, Hrithik, his mother Pinkie and his father Rakesh Roshan are seen posing with Wang.



Sharing the pictures, he wrote a sweet note for the K-Pop singer, "What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. My love to your entire team - Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are! India let's give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us - in concert!"

Apart from Hrithik, Wang also met Disha Patani. In viral pics and clips, the two were seen roaming around the streets of Mumbai and making the most of their time. Disha gave Wang a tour of Mumbai in a vintage carriage

Other than Jackson wang, artists like AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and Cigarrettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin among others performed at Lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. (ANI)

