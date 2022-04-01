Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cheer for KKR team at IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Ananya Panday are cheering Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL match against Punjab Kings.

Taking to Ananya's Instagram Story on Friday, she dropped a Boomerang video where she can be seen donning a white top with the KKR logo.



Suhana too took to her Instagram Story and shared a video where she can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt that had the KKR logo on it.



She wrote, "Game Day" with a purple heart emoticon.



For the unversed, the team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about Ananya's upcoming project, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Suhana has started shooting for her debut film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the international comic 'The Archie'. (ANI)

