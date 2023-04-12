Suhana Khan exudes boss lady vibes in this red pantsuit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

On Tuesday, she turned heads with her stylish appearance in a red ensemble at an event in Mumbai.



Dressed in a red pantsuit, Suhana exuded boss lady vibes. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a little shimmer on her cheekbones. She left her hair open. This marks an important event for Suhana as she has been signed by an international make-up and cosmetics brand.



A few days ago, she stole the attention in a red gown at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Have a look



Speaking of Suhana's debut project, it is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. (ANI)

