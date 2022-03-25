Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda begin shooting for 'Archie Comics' adaptation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's youngest Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda have begun shooting for 'Archie Comics' film adaptation.



The trio will be marking their Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix musical, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral on social media.









As seen in the photos, Khushi's look resembles that of Betty from 'Archie Comics', while Suhana seems to be playing Veronica.



Agastya's elder sister Navya Nanda was also spotted in the pictures from the set.



Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Zoya Akhtar's company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce the project with Graphic India. (ANI)

