Suhana Khan missing her college days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is missing her college days.

On Tuesday, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback photographs with her college mates.

"Throwback to my college days," she captioned her album along with the upset face emoji.





In the images, Suhana be seen chilling with her friends at parties.

Suhana was a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Reportedly, she is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. (ANI)

