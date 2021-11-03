Suhana Khan's throwback picture wishing father SRK on birthday is sure to melt your heart

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana celebrated his 56th birthday by sharing cute throwback pictures of her with her father.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a childhood picture featuring her with SRK. In the monochrome snap, a toddler Suhana could be seen kissing her dad on what seems like a movie set. Suhana's mother Gauri could also be seen in the backdrop.

Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday," with a beating heart emoticon.





Apart from Suhana, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, among several others also shared their birthday wishes for SRK.

Currently, SRK, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', has been shooting for 'Pathan' which co-stars Deepika Padukone and apparently, John Abraham too. The film has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. (ANI)

