Suited, booted Kartik Aaryan is here to make you swoon with new pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Instead of relaxing in pyjamas on Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan chose to spend the weekend in a different way.

Earlier today, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport and that too in formals.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star wore a dark blue blazer and matching trousers that he paired with a light blue shirt. He also added a tie to his look.







His suited and booted look has left netizens in awe of him.

"Kartik, you are so good looking," a social media user commented.

"Classy," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen headlining 'Aashiqui 3'. The female lead of the musical romance has not been announced yet.

He also has 'Freddy', 'Shehzada' and 'Captain India' in the pipeline. (ANI)