Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty's birthday wishes for Ahan Shetty are filled with love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): As actor Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, his father and veteran star Suniel Shetty, along with his sister and actor Athiya Shetty, poured in love-filled birthday greetings on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel posted a picture of his son and penned a heartfelt message, calling him his "greatest pride".

He began, "Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy, greatest pride and most of all my love... you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON..."

Sharing words of wisdom as a parent, Suniel further wished his son luck and love for his exciting new journey.

"I wish you love, luck, adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey... work hard, work honest ... be forever thankful for what you have... always look for love, kindness, positivity in others .... Always stop to help someone along the way ... forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey," he continued.

He concluded his beautiful message by hoping for his child's happiness.



"May all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness...love, Ahan Shetty's papa," he wrote.



The birthday boy replied in the comments section, "I love you papa.. thank you so much for everything."

Athiya shared birthday greetings for her beloved brother by posting a string of childhood pictures on her Instagram Story.

These included cute pictures of them on a piggyback ride on their father's shoulders, along with Ahan's sweet solo baby picture. The last picture was of Ahan all-grown-up, looking handsome as ever.



2021 has been a special year for Ahan as he made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' alongside actor Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

