Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol,'s action thriller 'Hunter' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller series 'Hunter' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Suniel Shetty shared the trailer which he captioned, "Welcome to ACP Vikram's world. Meri iss duniya mein sirf todna allowed hai, tootna nahi! Watch my new series #HunterOnAmazonminiTV, out on 22nd March."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpwmfcGoYHI/



The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Mini Tv from March 22.

This action thriller features stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Being delighted for the trailer launch, Suniel Shetty said, "It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on & off sets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait which will make the viewers want to know more of him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting."

Esha Deol, on unveiling the trailer said, "Oh man time has flown by in a giffy. We all were waiting for this day, and it's already here. I am super excited that the trailer is out, we eagerly want to see how the audiences react to it. In the first instinct it was an immediate 'Yes' for me because of the unpredictable storyline and second, the characters are so diverse and yet relatable. Audiences will surely enjoy watching it."

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra. (ANI)

