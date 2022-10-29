Suniel Shetty pays visit to Golden Temple, says it's "feeling found nowhere else"

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Friday paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and described it as "a feeling that is found nowhere else."

Suniel was seen surrounded by hordes of fans as he stepped into the temple where he was dressed in a plain white half-sleeved shirt and blue denim jeans. He used a gray beanie to keep his head covered.



The actor bowed his head inside the temple and also took the prasad that was being distributed.



He even obliged for selfies with his fans who were present there.





While talking to media about his visit, Suniel said, "I try to come here every year but since the past 2 years I was not able to because of Coronavirus and hence I didn't have solace. As soon as I come here, I get a feeling that is found nowhere else. There is a different kind of satisfaction and happiness that leaves my eyes filled with tears because it's such a beautiful place."

"I am really happy that I was able to come here. I try to come here on my birthday and then stay for 2-3 days, though this could not be possible this year but I did come. Tomorrow I will be back here," he added.

Born in the year, 1961, Suniel has worked in the film industry for almost 30 years with the majority of his movies belonging to the action and comedy genres. He made his debut in the 1992 Bollywood movie 'Balwan' alongside late actor Divya Bharti and the film was a super hit.

Suniel is married to Mana Shetty, with whom he tied the knot on December 25. 1991. The duo welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996. Both Athiya and Ahan are now Bollywood actors themselves.

In his career span of over 25 years, Suniel has worked in blockbuster movies like 'Dhadkan', 'Border' and 'Hera Pheri' among several others.

The actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Ghani' which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles. (ANI)

