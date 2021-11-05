Suniel Shetty pens a heartfelt birthday post for his 'world' Athiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has turned a year older on Friday.

To make the day special for her, Suniel took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming birthday post for her.

He wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)@athiyashetty #daughter #fatherdaughter #fatherdaughterlove."



Athiya also received birthday wishes from several members of the film industry.



"Happy birthday Athiya! Wishing you love and light always," actor Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram Story.



Athiya's brother Ahaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap', too, penned a cute birthday wish for the former.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a string of images of him with Athiya.

"Love you," Ahaan captioned one of the pictures.



Speaking of Athiya, she made her foray into acting with the romantic film 'Hero'. She then appeared in 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

