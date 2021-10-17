Suniel Shetty, Samantha Prabhu pen heartfelt birthday wishes for Keerthy Suresh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh has received several heartfelt birthday wishes from members of the film industry and fans on social media on Sunday.

Wishing Keerthy a happy birthday, actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @KeerthyOfficial. Stay blessed. Have an awesome year ahead."

Samantha Prabhu, too, took to social media to shower Keerthy with love on her birthday.



"Happy birthday Keerthy. Hope you have a wonderful day and a blessed year ahead," she wrote alongside a boomerang in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Keerthy.



On the work front, Keerthy has recently signed megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film 'Annatthe', which features none other than Rajinikanth. (ANI)

