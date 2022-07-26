Suniel Shetty shares throwback pictures from 'Border', 'LOC: Kargil' on Kargil Vijay Diwas`

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has extended his heartfelt wishes by sharing throwback pictures from his movies 'Border' and 'LOC: Kargil'

He took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped some snaps from his films with cast and crew like Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Akshaye Khanna among others.











Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Tears in the eyes, pride in my heart, fire in my soul. A mixed bag of emotions on #KargilVijayDiwas but mainly a song on the lips for the motherland. I must also thank #JPDutta sir for keeping war heroes alive in us with #Border #LoC. Salute our heroes #JaiHind #vijaydiwas @nidhiduttaofficial @siddhid11 #jpfilms."

'Border' is a 1997 war film which was directed, produced and written by J. P. Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, it is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee feature in supporting roles.

On the other hand, 'LOC: Kargil' is a 2003 Indian Hindi-language historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan, produced and directed by JP Dutta under his banner JP Films.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Om Raut and Ashoke Pandit also extended greetings on Kargil Vijay Diwas on their social media handles.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked every year on July 26 and on this remarkable day everyone pays tribute to Indian Army martyrs as it marks the victory of Indian Army in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by Pakistani intruders on July 26, 1999 during the Kargil War. (ANI)

