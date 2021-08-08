Suniel Shetty urges people to support sportspersons at all times

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): As several sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu have made the countrymen proud with their commendable performance at the Tokyo Olympics, actor Suniel Shetty made an appeal to the people to support the sportspersons not only after they win a medal but also during their struggling period.

"It's a tough, lonely journey for our sportspersons until sports-stardom. Then the crowds come home. Let's pledge to support them in all times. From Rocky beginnings to golden podiums. Salut! The real heroes#India #IndiaAtOlympics #UnitedByEmotion," he tweeted.

Suniel's post has garnered several likes and comments.



Agreeing with the 'Hera Pheri' actor, a user commented: "So true."

Another one wrote: "Seriously, we all should support them always."

India had seven medal winners and recorded its best-ever performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (ANI)

