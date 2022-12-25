Suniel Shetty wishes wifey Mana on completing "40 years of togetherness"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of his 31st wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday, shared a special post for his wife Mana Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture featuring his wife.

Sharing the cute picture, he wrote, "40 years of togetherness, 31 years of marriage... happy happy anniversary wifey."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes.

Actor Jackie Shroff wrote, "Happy Anniversary."



Jackie Shroff's son Tiger also commented, "Happy anniversary."



Actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a comment and wrote, "Wow #Goals Happy anniversary u guys to many more years of love and friendship."





Further extending the anniversary wishes, Suniel's daughter and son shared lovely posts for their parents.

Athiya shared an old and current picture of her dad and mom.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my World along with heart emoji."

Ahan Shetty dropped a picture of the adorable couple with the caption, Happy Anniversary (with a heart emoji).



After a long courtship, Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

Meanwhile, Suniel was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dharavi Bank' which was released on November 19.

Helmed by Samit Kakkad. The series features Suniel as Thalaivan, the don of Dharavi along with a host of actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samiksha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar Bhawna Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna. Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the role of JCP Jayant Gavaskar. (ANI)

