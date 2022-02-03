Sunil Grover discharged from hospital post bypass surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been discharged from Asian Heart Institute after successful bypass surgery.

The doctor at the hospital informed that Sunil had suffered a minor heart attack and was also found COVID-19 positive at the time of admission on January 8. After a week, an angiography was done and since it was found that all of his three arteries had blockage a bypass was done.



Sunil underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest.

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr. Panda said.

Sunil is best known for playing popular characters of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. (ANI)

