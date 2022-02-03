Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital today post heart surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery in Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.

The comedian, who rose to fame after playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is now recovering. The hospital authorities recently said that the actor will be discharged today.

On Wednesday, actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share her concern over his health and extended her well wishes to the actor.



She wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

According to several reports, Grover got admitted to the hospital for a blockage in his heart.

The actor-comedian is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in 'Bharat', 'Pataakha', 'Tandav', and 'Sunflower' among others that garnered him immense appreciation.

He has previously also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. (ANI)

