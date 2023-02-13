Sunny Deol and Salman Khan shake legs on Bigg Boss 16 finale stage, Amisha Patel joins them

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12(ANI): The 'Jeet' days are back on the finale stage of Bigg Boss 16! Actors Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, who top-lined the star cast in 'Jeet', shook their legs together on the iconic steps of 'Yaara o Yaara' as Amisha Patel requested them to enact the song.

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel were guests on the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale. They came to promote their upcoming film 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues', which is a sequel to their blockbuster hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (2001). Sunny danced on the popular song 'Mein nikla gaddi leke' as he entered the stage. Salman reminded the audience of the famous 'hand-pump' scene which is now a rage for memes and trolls. Responding to Salman's observation, Sunny said, "It's a beautiful love story. Par wo scene itna popular hua, ke log bas wahi yaad rakhte hai...(People only remember that scene as it became popular)





Sharing an anecdote from the past, Amisha thanked Salman for being 'lucky' in her films. "I was shooting with Salman for 'Yeh Hai Jalwa' when the promotion of 'Gadar' started. And on this stage, the promotion of 'Gadar 2' started. Salman is always lucky for me," said the actor.

There was another chief attraction in the form of former bigg boss contestant Abdu Rozik, who grooved to the song of 'Ghar aja Pardesi'. Sunny took him on the lap and called him 'Chota Tara Singh.'

The Bigg Boss 16 finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

Few hours are left to announce the winner. Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are already out of the house. (ANI)

