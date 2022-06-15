Sunny Deol celebrates 21 years of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Sunny Deol on Wednesday shared some glimpses from the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was completed 21 years of its release today.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001.

The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role along with Sunny and Ameesha.

The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

The 'Ghayal' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring some popular glimpses from the film. In the caption, he wrote, "#21YearsOfGadar #Gadar".

Apart from being a massive box office success, the film also won many accolades and swept awards in shows like -- IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Sansui Viewer's Choice Awards, Screen Awards, and Zee Cine Awards.

In addition to celebrating of 21 years of Gadar movie, the filmmaker Anil Sharma shared a video on his Instagram account.

"#GadarEkPremKatha, a love story that stole millions of hearts! And, is still celebrated through the evergreen songs and iconic dialogues! #21GloriousYearsOfGadar. Now it's time for #Gadar2", Sharma captioned the post.



'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. The film will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. The film went on floors in December in Himachal Pradesh.

The film remains one of the most successful cross-border love stories of Hindi cinema due to the story and powerful performances by the star cast. (ANI)