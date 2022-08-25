Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Chup' to release on September 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Sunny Deol-starrer 'Chup: Revenge of the artist' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23.

On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and announced the release date with an intriguing poster from the film.

"#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupOn23September," he wrote.



'Chup' is directed by R Balki and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma. (ANI)